Iran’s Ministry of Petroleum unveils plan to optimize energy consumption

Iran’s Oil Ministry plans to cut energy use by 1.28 million barrels of crude oil per day by March 2029. The program targets savings of 372,000 barrels in housing, 334,000 in industry, 248,000 in transport, 250,000 through gas collection, and 80,000 via power plant efficiency.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register