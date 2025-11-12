Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 12

Economy Materials 12 November 2025 09:20 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 12, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 16 currencies went up, while 27 currencies dropped compared to November 11.

The official rate for $1 is 589,579 rials, while one euro is valued at 683,499 rials. On November 11, the euro was priced at 681,341 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 12

Rial on November 11

1 US dollar

USD

589,579

590,193

1 British pound

GBP

776,559

776,415

1 Swiss franc

CHF

737,222

731,990

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,356

61,946

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,656

58,192

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,532

91,243

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,667

6,652

1 UAE Dirham

AED

160,539

160,706

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,920,376

1,921,528

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

208,693

208,800

100 Japanese yen

JPY

382,826

383,245

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,864

75,922

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,532,097

1,534,414

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

420,842

420,643

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

333,449

332,377

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,376

34,378

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,962

13,974

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,283

7,264

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,972

162,141

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,007

45,075

1 Syrian pound

SYP

53

53

1 Australian dollar

AUD

384,729

384,891

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

157,221

157,385

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,568,029

1,569,662

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

453,236

452,910

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

482,961

483,640

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,385

19,414

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

281

281

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,463

415,547

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

154,444

154,871

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,841

82,895

100 Thai baht

THB

1,818,092

1,825,454

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

142,450

141,868

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

403,271

405,197

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

831,564

832,430

1 euro

EUR

683,499

681,341

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,306

112,663

1 Georgian lari

GEL

218,024

218,217

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,324

35,317

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,882

8,896

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

172,897

173,084

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

346,811

347,171

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,000,917

1,002,233

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

63,778

63,759

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

168,466

168,267

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,558

2,558

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,952 rials and $1 costs 733,159 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 825,196 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 711,805 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.07-1.1 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.24-1.27 million rials.

