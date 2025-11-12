Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 12, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 16 currencies went up, while 27 currencies dropped compared to November 11.

The official rate for $1 is 589,579 rials, while one euro is valued at 683,499 rials. On November 11, the euro was priced at 681,341 rials.

Currency Rial on November 12 Rial on November 11 1 US dollar USD 589,579 590,193 1 British pound GBP 776,559 776,415 1 Swiss franc CHF 737,222 731,990 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,356 61,946 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,656 58,192 1 Danish krone DKK 91,532 91,243 1 Indian rupee INR 6,667 6,652 1 UAE Dirham AED 160,539 160,706 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,920,376 1,921,528 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 208,693 208,800 100 Japanese yen JPY 382,826 383,245 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,864 75,922 1 Omani rial OMR 1,532,097 1,534,414 1 Canadian dollar CAD 420,842 420,643 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 333,449 332,377 1 South African rand ZAR 34,376 34,378 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,962 13,974 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,283 7,264 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,972 162,141 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,007 45,075 1 Syrian pound SYP 53 53 1 Australian dollar AUD 384,729 384,891 1 Saudi riyal SAR 157,221 157,385 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,568,029 1,569,662 1 Singapore dollar SGD 453,236 452,910 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 482,961 483,640 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,385 19,414 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 281 281 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,463 415,547 1 Libyan dinar LYD 154,444 154,871 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,841 82,895 100 Thai baht THB 1,818,092 1,825,454 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 142,450 141,868 1,000 South Korean won KRW 403,271 405,197 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 831,564 832,430 1 euro EUR 683,499 681,341 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,306 112,663 1 Georgian lari GEL 218,024 218,217 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,324 35,317 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,882 8,896 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 172,897 173,084 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 346,811 347,171 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,000,917 1,002,233 1 Tajik somoni TJS 63,778 63,759 1 Turkmen manat TMT 168,466 168,267 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,558 2,558

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,952 rials and $1 costs 733,159 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 825,196 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 711,805 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.07-1.1 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.24-1.27 million rials.

