Washington agreements mark key milestone in President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The agreements reached in Washington are one of the important historical achievements under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and its coinciding with the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty" is deeply symbolic, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev said in his article "30 years pass since the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

"The Washington agreements, the historical results achieved, are considered one of the most important political events in our modern history," the official underlined.

He noted that these agreements are the most obvious indicator of Azerbaijani statehood, the resolute diplomacy and wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

" Today, our state has entered a new development history in many areas. Azerbaijan's state sovereignty is complete, its territory is intact, and its borders are inviolable. One of the most important issues facing us at present is the implementation of restoration and reconstruction work in the territories liberated from occupation.

The large-scale restoration and construction works carried out in Karabakh and East Zangezur have laid the foundation for a new stage in the economic and social development of the region as a whole.

These territories are provided with all basic infrastructure, roads, electricity, water, communications, and other necessary services. Karabakh's rich nature, favorable climate, extensive opportunities for agriculture, and great potential in the tourism and industrial sectors make these territories an attractive place for investment.

Thanks to the large-scale restoration and construction process carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, a new development model based on advanced technologies is being implemented in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

As an integral part of this process, hundreds of kilometers of roads and railways are being built, new tunnels and bridges are being built, innovative approaches such as 'smart cities' and 'smart villages' are being applied, international airports are being built and commissioned.

Karabakh and East Zangezur, which were liberated from occupation, were also declared green energy zones, where solar, wind, and hydropower projects are being rapidly implemented," he added.

On August 8 in Washington, with the participation of the U.S. president, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the Zangezur corridor (“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications. In addition, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed an agreement on peace and interstate relations.

