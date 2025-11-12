Italy remains Romania’s second-largest trading partner, says FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Oana Țoiu, received the newly accredited Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Romania, Laura Aghilarre, for the presentation of her letters of credence, Trend reports.

The discussions highlighted the excellent Romania-Italy relations, marked politically by frequent and substantial dialogue. Romania and Italy have had a Strategic Partnership initiated in 1997, updated and strengthened in 2008 and 2024, respectively.

Priority topics on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including coordination of positions at the European and international levels.

Minister Oana Țoiu emphasized the importance the Romanian Government attaches to continuing the implementation of the Consolidated Strategic Partnership with Italy, with a focus on political-diplomatic, economic, and cultural areas.

Recalling that Italy is Romania’s second-largest trading partner, she expressed interest in further expanding bilateral economic cooperation and highlighted the importance of increasing the level of direct investments between the two economies.

Oana Țoiu also appreciated the special quality of interpersonal relations between the two countries, noting that the Romanian community in Italy is one of the largest outside Romania and represents a solid link between the two peoples.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Oana Țoiu wished the Italian diplomat success in carrying out her mandate and assured her of the full support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the performance of her duties.