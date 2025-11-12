Uzbekistan, Iran explore new avenues for trade and industrial co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 12. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev held a meeting with Mohammad Atabak, Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade of Iran, to discuss prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as implementing joint projects, Trend reports.

In the course of the talks, special attention was given to enhancing collaboration in the fields of metallurgy, transport, and industrial production, as well as to developing effective mechanisms for supporting joint manufacturing initiatives.

The sides expressed their mutual commitment to further strengthening economic ties and establishing sustainable frameworks for long-term partnership.

Currently, more than 220 enterprises with Iranian capital are operating successfully in Uzbekistan, implementing projects across industrial, infrastructure, and production sectors.

According to the Iranian Customs Administration (IRICA), trade turnover between Iran and Uzbekistan in the first half of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through September 22, 2025) amounted to $335 million and 526,000 tons, reflecting an increase of 49.7 percent in value and 82 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.