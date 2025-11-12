Azerbaijan’s 2025 Declaration marks new phase in national dev't — ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan once again highlighted the importance of these historical achievements and ushered in a new stage for the future development of Azerbaijan, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said at the international conference on "Constitution and the rule of law in modern legal systems", Trend reports.

The ombudsperson noted that the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence, its formation and development as a democratic state are connected with the far-sighted policy and historical services of the outstanding public-political and statesman, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

"One of the intentions declared in the first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan, which was prepared under his leadership and adopted by popular vote, is the establishment of a legal and secular state that ensures the rule of law.

The rule of law is not only the cornerstone of the fair and sustainable development of society, but also the most important guarantor of human rights and freedoms. In this context, the establishment of the provision of human rights and freedoms as the supreme goal of the state in our constitution is a manifestation of the highest value given to human rights. Logically, the largest chapter of the supreme law of our country is dedicated to human rights and freedoms," she added.

