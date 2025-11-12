Azerbaijani CBA, Kazakhstan’s National Bank hold talks on financial reporting transparency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the National Bank of Kazakhstan discussed the implementation processes of new financial reporting standards, and key issues on boosting the reporting transparency, Trend reports via the CBA.

Thus, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan received a delegation from the National Bank of Kazakhstan as part of bilateral cooperation.

The interactive meetings held at the CBA focused on the exchange of modern practices in the financial sector and, in particular, central (national) banks, including regulatory innovations.

The meetings also discussed the capabilities and development of current automated banking information systems for consolidated financial reporting, the recognition and measurement of financial instruments, other assets and liabilities in accordance with the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

