Iran lifts curtain on its gas production plan
Iran's gas production is planned to rise to 1.34 billion cubic meters per day by March 20, 2029, Trend reports. According to the Oil Ministry’s target program, Iran also aims to collect 16 billion cubic meters of flare gas annually and boost gas output by eight percent each year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy