Azerbaijan lands coveted spot on UN World Tourism Executive Council (PHOTO)

...
Azerbaijan lands coveted spot on UN World Tourism Executive Council

Society Materials 12 November 2025 09:43 (UTC +04:00)
Firaya Nurizada
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijan's membership in the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Executive Board was approved at the 124th and 125th sessions of the Executive Board held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7-11, Trend reports via the State Tourism Agency.

The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the 26th session of the organization's General Assembly.

Within the framework of the General Assembly session, a bilateral meeting took place between the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Fuad Naghiyev, and the Vice-Minister of Tourism of Brazil, Ana Carla Lopes Machado.

During the meeting, a "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Tourism of Brazil" was signed.

The meeting between Naghiyev and the Minister of Economy of the UAE, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism.

The new Secretary General of the organization, Shaikha Al Nowais, was approved at the 26th session of the UNWTO General Assembly.

