Azerbaijan lands coveted spot on UN World Tourism Executive Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijan's
membership in the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Executive
Board was approved at the 124th and 125th sessions of the Executive
Board held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7-11, Trend reports via the
State Tourism Agency.
The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the 26th session
of the organization's General Assembly.
Within the framework of the General Assembly session, a
bilateral meeting took place between the Chairman of the State
Tourism Agency, Fuad Naghiyev, and the Vice-Minister of Tourism of
Brazil, Ana Carla Lopes Machado.
During the meeting, a "Memorandum of Understanding on
Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between the State Tourism
Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Tourism of Brazil" was
signed.
The meeting between Naghiyev and the Minister of Economy of the
UAE, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, discussed bilateral cooperation in
the field of tourism.
The new Secretary General of the organization, Shaikha Al
Nowais, was approved at the 26th session of the UNWTO General
Assembly.
