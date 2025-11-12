Kazakhstan’s carbon-neutral shift hinges on effective carbon regulations, official says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12. The implementation of carbon regulation mechanisms is a key tool in Kazakhstan's transition to a carbon-neutral economy, Deputy Minister of Energy Bakytzhan Ilyas said, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion on the “Prospects for the Development of Carbon Regulation Systems, Including the Use of Carbon Offsets to Achieve Emission Reduction Goals,” Ilyas highlighted the country's focus on adopting the best available technologies (BAT) and reducing the environmental impact of Category I facilities.

To support this, 22 roadmaps have been approved, outlining technological and compensatory measures to reduce pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions in energy facilities.

Ilyas also emphasized the Ministry’s ongoing work on the implementation of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technologies and methane emission reduction efforts. The current National Carbon Quota Distribution Plan for 2022-2025 aims for an annual emission reduction of 1.5 percent, while the draft plan for 2026-2030 targets a reduction of 10.2-22.9 percent from 2025 levels.

Ilyas noted that developing a carbon emissions regulation system will not only help the country fulfill its international obligations under the Paris Agreement, but will also ensure sustainable economic development, increased energy efficiency, and enhanced environmental safety.