Birbank rewards every 100th online loan customer with 100 bonus points

With Birbank’s cash loan, your goals and dreams are now even closer. If you’re planning to take out a loan, we have great news – Birbank is launching a new campaign! Now, every 100th customer who takes out a cash loan will receive 100 bonus points as a gift.

The campaign, titled “100 bonus points for every 100th customer!”, will run until December 30, 2025. As part of the offer, every 100th customer who applies for an online loan at kapitalbank.az, birbank.az, or through the Birbank and m10 mobile apps, with an interest rate starting from 10.9%, will receive 100 bonus points as a gift.

Bonus points will be credited to the winners’ accounts within 5 business days from the date the loan is issued.

