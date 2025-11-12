Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Georgia discloses count of Turkish servicemen lost in military jet tragedy

Türkiye Materials 12 November 2025 13:39 (UTC +04:00)
Georgia discloses count of Turkish servicemen lost in military jet tragedy
Photo: Screenshot from the video

Follow Trend on

Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The bodies of 18 of the 20 servicemen who died in a Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crash in Georgia have been found, Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs, Gela Geladze, told media, Trend reports.

According to the minister, efforts to locate the remaining two servicemen continue.

Rescue teams and relevant authorities are conducting intensive search and recovery operations at the site.

On November 11, a Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft vanished from radar 27 minutes after departing Ganja Airport and subsequently crashed in Georgia. The incident resulted in the deaths of all 20 personnel on board, including crew members.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more