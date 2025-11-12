Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank pledges full financial support for Uzbekneftegaz through 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 12. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has confirmed its readiness to offer full financial support for all operations of Uzbekneftegaz JSC through the end of 2025, Trend reports, citing Uzbekneftegaz.

This was announced during a meeting between the management of Uzbekneftegaz and representatives of ADCB. The bank’s delegation was briefed on the company’s recent achievements, ongoing transformation efforts, economic sustainability reforms, and major investment projects.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed progress on establishing a new credit line and outlined key steps to be completed prior to signing the loan agreement. They also explored prospects for expanding cooperation through the extension of existing agreements.

It was noted that as part of the partnership launched under a club loan agreement and Eurobond issuance, ADCB played an instrumental role in valuation, pricing, investor engagement, and coordination of presentations and placement processes for the Eurobond offering.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening cooperation, co-financing joint projects, and accelerating ongoing initiatives.

Cooperation between Uzbekneftegaz and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has been steadily expanding. As part of this partnership, ADCB participated in a club loan agreement signed on May 1, 2025, contributing $100 million. Earlier in 2025, the bank also served as one of the joint bookrunners for the successful $850 million Eurobond placement of Uzbekneftegaz on the London Stock Exchange, further strengthening financial ties between the two institutions.

