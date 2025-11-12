Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Kyrgyzstan explores new frontiers for co-op with Türkiye’s business leaders

Economy Materials 12 November 2025 09:57 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyzstan explores new frontiers for co-op with Türkiye’s business leaders
Photo: Kyrgyz MFA

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 12. The Kyrgyz diplomatic delegation engaged in discussions with representatives of Türkiye’s business community in Denizli Province, focusing on the advancement of collaborative projects in the textile, tourism, energy, agro-industrial, and construction sectors, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The meeting took place between Ambassador Ruslan Kazakbaev and Consul General Rustam Koshonov with the heads of the Denizli Chamber of Industry, Selim Kasapoglu, and the Chamber of Commerce, Ur Erdogan.

Ambassador Kazakbaev presented Kyrgyzstan’s investment potential, highlighting its access to EAEU and EU markets, tax incentives, and government support measures for foreign investors. A package of investment projects was also presented to the Turkish side.

The Kyrgyz delegation also toured several enterprises, including Biokütle Enerji, Denipol, Bay Zara Tekstil, Aysan Raf, and Ateş Otomotiv, where they engaged in discussions on potential collaborations in the fields of energy, pharmaceuticals, textile production, and warehouse equipment manufacturing.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more