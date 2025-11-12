Kyrgyzstan explores new frontiers for co-op with Türkiye’s business leaders

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 12. The Kyrgyz diplomatic delegation engaged in discussions with representatives of Türkiye’s business community in Denizli Province, focusing on the advancement of collaborative projects in the textile, tourism, energy, agro-industrial, and construction sectors, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The meeting took place between Ambassador Ruslan Kazakbaev and Consul General Rustam Koshonov with the heads of the Denizli Chamber of Industry, Selim Kasapoglu, and the Chamber of Commerce, Ur Erdogan.

Ambassador Kazakbaev presented Kyrgyzstan’s investment potential, highlighting its access to EAEU and EU markets, tax incentives, and government support measures for foreign investors. A package of investment projects was also presented to the Turkish side.