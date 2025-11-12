Iran reviews loan issuance trends in its Gilan Province
Iran’s Gilan Province issued 7.07 trillion rials ($12 million) in loans over seven months. Funding included 2.44 trillion rials ($4.13 million) for agriculture, 1.8 trillion rials ($3.06 million) for industry, 915 billion rials ($1.55 million) for culture and tourism, and smaller amounts for social, sports, and research projects. In total, 169 projects were supported, creating 422 jobs.
