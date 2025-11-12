Kyrgyzstan explores Austrian partnership in mining, hydropower, digitalization

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 12. Austrian companies are exploring opportunities to participate in Kyrgyzstan’s mining, industrial, hydropower, winter tourism and skiing, digitalization, and security technology projects, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The issue was addressed in meetings between Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov and Austrian officials in Vienna.

During a meeting with Markus Hoffer, Head of the "Austria-Central Asia" parliamentary friendship group, and other members of the group, discussions focused on Kyrgyzstan’s cooperation with Austria, the European Union, and Members of the European Parliament, including within the framework of the Central Asia+ format. Deputy Minister Abakirov also briefed the Austrian side on Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming parliamentary elections on November 30, 2025, and invited Austria to participate as election observers.

Markus Hoffer noted a planned visit by Austrian parliamentarians, including members of the friendship group, as part of an OSCE monitoring mission to observe the preparation and conduct of the elections.

Deputy Minister Abakirov also met with Austrian Deputy Finance Minister Andreas Reichhardt, where the parties exchanged information on the practical implementation of agreements reached during Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov’s visit to Austria in November 2024, including initiatives in finance, natural resources, and digitalization.

Central topics of discussion included the application of Austria’s leading technologies and the involvement of Austrian companies in Kyrgyz projects in mining, industry, hydropower, winter tourism and skiing, digitalization, and security technologies.

In addition, Deputy Minister Abakirov met with leadership and experts from the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy (AIES), providing updates on Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing reforms, current development trends, and the country’s role in global and regional security. Members of the Kyrgyz-Austrian Friendship Society also actively participated in these discussions.