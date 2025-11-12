Azerbaijan signs military cooperation plan with Bosnia and Herzegovina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. During his official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zukan Helez, where they discussed the current state and future prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

The parties held a detailed exchange of views on a number of other issues of mutual interest in the military field.

At the end of the meeting, a military cooperation plan between the defense ministries of the two countries was signed, and a press conference with the ministers was held.

In line with the official visit program, Colonel General Hasanov also visited a defense industry factory and another military facility, where he got acquainted with the conditions and production equipment.

