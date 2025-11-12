Estonia and Israel strengthen ties with opening of new embassy in Tallinn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. On November 11, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna met in Tallinn with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to mark the official opening of the Embassy of Israel in Estonia. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and developments in the Middle East, Trend reports.

“The opening of Israel’s embassy in Tallinn marks a new chapter in our partnership and dialogue,” said Minister Tsahkna, noting that Estonia opened its embassy in Tel Aviv 16 years ago.

During the talks, Minister Tsahkna reaffirmed Estonia’s support for a two-state solution and Israel’s right to self-defense, while condemning all forms of terrorism. “At the same time, Israel must ensure full respect for international law, including the protection of civilians and unhindered access for humanitarian aid,” he said.

Estonia supports the peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey to promote peace in the Middle East. Minister Tsahkna stressed that the peace plan should be implemented unconditionally. He welcomed recent progress in the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and urged Hamas to hand over all the bodies of deceased hostages without preconditions.

“Last month, we rejoiced together with Israel when the terrorist organization Hamas released all living hostages. We continue to call for the return of the bodies of all those who perished,” he said.

“The European Union must also contribute to the implementation of the Gaza peace plan to support stability in the region and help rebuild Gaza,” Tsahkna added.

To mark the embassy opening, an Israeli business delegation also visited Estonia. An Estonia–Israel Business Forum was held to explore new opportunities for cooperation, bringing together about 50 companies from the defense, cybersecurity, and ICT sectors. The event was organized by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Embassy of Israel.