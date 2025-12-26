Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

TRIPP project set to ensure regional economic integration - Azerbaijani FM

Politics Materials 26 December 2025 15:37 (UTC +04:00)
TRIPP project set to ensure regional economic integration - Azerbaijani FM

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project will promote regional economic integration, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference summarizing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

He noted that as a result of the Washington meeting, new geopolitical realities have emerged in the country. With the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict has been removed from the international agenda.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more