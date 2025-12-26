TRIPP project set to ensure regional economic integration - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project will promote regional economic integration, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference summarizing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

He noted that as a result of the Washington meeting, new geopolitical realities have emerged in the country. With the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict has been removed from the international agenda.

