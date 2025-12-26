Chinese FDI powers Tajikistan’s raw materials and renewables projects - EDB

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 26. Chinese foreign direct investments in Tajikistan remain primarily focused on raw materials projects and the manufacturing sector, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

At present, Chinese FDI in the country includes one operating industrial project alongside several prospective initiatives in renewable energy.

The key active project is the development of the Talco Gold mine in Tajikistan’s Sughd region, implemented with the participation of Tibet Huayu Mining.

The project is structured as a joint venture, with the Chinese investor holding a 50% stake. Total investment is estimated at $136 million, financed through the company’s own funds and directed toward mining development, infrastructure construction, and equipment procurement.