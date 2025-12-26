Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal paves way for new geopolitical dynamics - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia paves the way for new geopolitical realities in the region, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

The minister noted that an agreement has been reached to ensure a new unobstructed connection with Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region.

“This project will expand transportation and trade opportunities in the region. Under the peace agreement, Armenia’s constitution recognizing Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and the full implementation of existing obligations is of critical importance,” Bayramov said.