Azerbaijani FM confirms agreement on product transport tariffs to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Many goods will be delivered to Armenia via Georgia, and we do not foresee any problems with this issue in the near future. An agreement on tariffs has been reached, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

The minister stated that, at present, he refrains from commenting on the possibility of direct transport contacts with Armenia. However, he emphasized that such a development is not considered impossible in the future.

He further highlighted that there remain unresolved issues regarding the establishment of direct transport links.