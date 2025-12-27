Kazakhstan's Astana reports significant population growth in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 27. As of November 1, 2025, the population of Astana reached 1.622 million people, having increased by 93,542 since the beginning of the year, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek said during a city administration meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

He highlighted that of the total population increase, 17,265 individuals were attributed to natural growth, while 76,277 resulted from positive migration.

This brings the capital’s population growth rate to 6.12 percent, with net annual migration inflows nearing 100,000 individuals.

Kassymbek emphasized that this sustained population growth is exerting significant pressure on critical sectors such as healthcare, education, employment, and social services, necessitating careful urban planning and a comprehensive approach to development.

First Vice Minister of Health, Timur Sultangaziyev, also addressed the meeting, noting that Astana is home to 277 medical institutions. While the condition of medical facilities shows a wear and tear rate of 14.7%, the availability of equipment stands at 82.4%.

Despite these positive indicators, Sultangaziyev pointed out a persisting shortage of medical personnel. With the capital’s population expanding, particular attention is needed for maternity hospitals and perinatal centers, especially given that over the past decade, the number of births in the city has surged by 45%.