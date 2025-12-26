Azerbaijan reaffirms support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, says minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan has consistently supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated at a press conference reviewing the country’s foreign policy achievements, Trend reports.

“Every country’s relations with its partners are unique, and Azerbaijan’s diplomatic stance on these matters has always been clear,” Bayramov said, emphasizing the systematic approach of President Ilham Aliyev’s foreign policy.

The minister noted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict entered a critical phase in 2014 and escalated into open warfare in 2024. Despite these tensions, Azerbaijan has maintained balanced relations with both countries.

“Azerbaijan has always supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and we have stated this openly. Any tensions between Azerbaijan and Russia were not caused by the Ukraine war but by the tragic accident involving an AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) aircraft,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel