Azerbaijan's business loan portfolio in transport hikes by December 2025

As of November 1, 2025, the business loan portfolio in Azerbaijan's transport sector reached 1.794 billion manat ($1.05 billion), marking a 5.4% increase from the previous month. Compared to the same period last year, the portfolio grew by 27.7%, reflecting significant growth in the sector.

