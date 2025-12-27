From peace deal to TRIPP: 2025’s key diplomatic messages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27.​ The press conference held by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, dedicated to the year’s results, clearly outlines the main directions and priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy in 2025, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev highlighted that this policy is based on the farsighted and pragmatic strategic course determined by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, grounded in national interests.

"In his speech, the minister not only reaffirmed Azerbaijan's independent and pragmatic foreign policy, based on national interests, but also drew attention to the country's growing role on the regional and global stages. The main architect of these successes is President Ilham Aliyev, and the strengthening of Azerbaijan's international position in recent years is the result of his consistent and principled policy. First of all, the commemoration of the five-year anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity holds special political and symbolic significance.

This historic achievement, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has provided new content and opportunities for the country's foreign policy. In this context, presenting 2025 as the ‘year of historic opportunities’ shows that Baku views the post-conflict period not only as a military-political victory but also as a phase of sustainable peace and regional cooperation. This approach is a logical continuation of President Ilham Aliyev's peace-based policy, which does not back down from national interests," he said.

The analyst noted that the signing of the joint declaration and the peace agreement draft by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the Washington Summit is an important result of President Ilham Aliyev's active and balanced diplomacy on international platforms and marks a significant breakthrough in the diplomatic closure of the long-standing conflict.

"One of the key points highlighted in the minister's speech is the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project, which envisions an unobstructed connection between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project is part of President Ilham Aliyev’s strategy to form a new transportation and communication map in the region. This agreement is of great significance not only in terms of transportation and logistics but also in terms of geopolitical and economic integration, further strengthening Azerbaijan's role as a transportation hub in the region," he explained.

Garayev pointed out that Bayramov’s emphasis on multilateral cooperation aligns perfectly with President Ilham Aliyev’s foreign policy course.

"Events within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Economic Cooperation Organization, and the D-8 show that Azerbaijan, under the initiative and active participation of President Ilham Aliyev, is expanding its political, economic, and diplomatic influence not only in the region but also across a wider geography. The creation of strategic centers and active participation in these platforms proves that Azerbaijan has become one of the actors shaping the international agenda.

Azerbaijan's active position in global climate, economic, and humanitarian initiatives demonstrates that the country's foreign policy is not limited to security issues. This approach increases the country’s international standing and contributes significantly to Azerbaijan being recognized as a reliable and responsible partner," he said.

The analyst further noted that, as the minister mentioned, agreements regarding the transportation of goods through Georgia to Armenia demonstrate the stabilization of trade relations in the region, which is the result of President Ilham Aliyev’s emphasis on economic cooperation.

"Agreement on tariffs shows that transit mechanisms are functioning effectively. President Ilham Aliyev's strategic approach to transport and communication projects makes it possible to build initiatives like TRIPP on solid and sustainable foundations. At the same time, given that Armenia's railway system is under Russian control, Azerbaijan’s cautious and principled stance demonstrates President Ilham Aliyev’s policy of prioritizing national interests," Garayev announced.

The analyst underlined that the realization of the TRIPP project involves not only technical but also control, legal responsibility, and political trust issues, and their clarification must occur within the strategic framework set by President Ilham Aliyev.

In conclusion, Garayev pointed out that overall, the statements made at the press conference reaffirm that Azerbaijan's foreign policy in 2025 is being conducted in a balanced, multidimensional, and results-oriented manner, with President Ilham Aliyev’s strong political will and farsighted leadership at its core.

"The development of bilateral relations, active participation in multilateral platforms, and consistent promotion of the peace agenda are based on President Ilham Aliyev’s long-term strategic vision, and this policy creates a reliable political and diplomatic foundation that will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in the coming years," the analyst added.