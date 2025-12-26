Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan frees hundreds of individuals classified as prisoners of war - FM

Politics Materials 26 December 2025 18:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan frees hundreds of individuals classified as prisoners of war - FM

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan has released hundreds of individuals who were classified as prisoners of war (POWs), the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan has taken a highly humanitarian approach. Following counter-terrorism operations, more than 10,000 individuals who had fought against Azerbaijan with weapons were allowed to leave the country without facing criminal liability.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more