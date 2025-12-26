Azerbaijan frees hundreds of individuals classified as prisoners of war - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan has released hundreds of individuals who were classified as prisoners of war (POWs), the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan has taken a highly humanitarian approach. Following counter-terrorism operations, more than 10,000 individuals who had fought against Azerbaijan with weapons were allowed to leave the country without facing criminal liability.