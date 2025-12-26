Azerbaijan advocates for rapid conclusion of Russian-Ukrainian war - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. We want the Russian-Ukrainian war to end as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that the processes unfolding after the war, as well as Azerbaijan’s role during this period, will depend on the timing and nature of the war’s conclusion.

He stated, "The future of Russia's relations with the West remains uncertain. Will the sanctions regime persist? Is there an international framework in place to guarantee the security and reconstruction of Ukraine? Azerbaijan's actions will be guided by the answers to these critical questions."