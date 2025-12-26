Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan advocates for rapid conclusion of Russian-Ukrainian war - FM

Politics Materials 26 December 2025 17:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan advocates for rapid conclusion of Russian-Ukrainian war - FM

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. We want the Russian-Ukrainian war to end as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that the processes unfolding after the war, as well as Azerbaijan’s role during this period, will depend on the timing and nature of the war’s conclusion.

He stated, "The future of Russia's relations with the West remains uncertain. Will the sanctions regime persist? Is there an international framework in place to guarantee the security and reconstruction of Ukraine? Azerbaijan's actions will be guided by the answers to these critical questions."

Latest

Latest

Read more