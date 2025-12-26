Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev’s calendar excludes meetings in Armenia, FM says

Politics Materials 26 December 2025 18:16 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. In President Ilham Aliyev's calendar, there are no plans for an upcoming meeting in Armenia, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

The format of the European Political Union is quite new.

According to the minister, the invitation to participate in it is addressed to the heads of state.

“According to the information I have, President Ilham Aliyev is not planning a meeting in Armenia in May 2026. More detailed information can be provided by the Presidential Administration,” he added.

