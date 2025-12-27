Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts "From village to city" New Year's agricultural fair (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 27.​ The New Year agricultural fair "From village to city" is being held in Khankendi city, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC under the ministry, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

The fair aims to bolster the sale of locally produced goods, while also offering the public high-quality agricultural products at more competitive prices.

Farmers participating in the event showcased a wide array of natural and premium products directly from their farms. These offerings were priced below market rates, drawing significant interest from consumers. The lively atmosphere throughout the day highlighted the positive reception of the initiative among local residents.

Held on familiar ground, the fair fostered a festive ambiance, benefiting both producers and consumers alike, and underscoring the success of the initiative in strengthening community ties.