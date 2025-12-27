TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Mazhilis Chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. On December 26, TURKPA Chairman-in-Office, Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov received TURKPA Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan in Astana, Kazakhstan, Trend reports via TURKPA.

During the meeting, Secretary General Ramil Hasan provided Koshanov with comprehensive information on the activities carried out by TURKPA within a short period of time, including the work undertaken by the International Secretariat of TURKPA. He briefed the Chairman-in-Office on the official visits conducted to Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Uzbekistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as well as on the bilateral meetings with the Heads of Parliaments and Ministers of Foreign Affairs during these visits.

Secretary General also informed Koshanov about the participation in the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Geneva, including his address on the activities of TURKPA, and the bilateral meeting with the IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong, during which potential areas for future cooperation were discussed. Furthermore, he highlighted the active participation of TURKPA in the 23rd Autumn Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly held in Istanbul, the coordination meeting of the member states’ delegations, and the discussions on the draft Roadmap adopted during this meeting, as well as on the development of mechanisms for joint action among national delegations in the future.

Secretary General Hasan noted that the TURKPA International Secretariat has prepared the draft Working Plan for 2026, which has been circulated to the parties for consideration and discussion. He also emphasized that submitting an official application, on behalf of the Chairman-in-Office, concerning the obtaining observer status of TURKPA in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly would be appropriate, and stated that the Secretariat is awaiting the necessary instructions in this regard.

During the meeting, it was also brought to the attention of Koshanov that organizing an international conference by TURKPA in 2026 on the topic “New Cooperation in Eurasia: The Role of TURKPA in Developing Strategic Relations – Parliamentary Diplomacy” would be highly beneficial.

In addition, the Secretary General referred to the matter of holding meetings of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security, and Health committees of the member parliaments within the framework of TURKPA during the first half of the year under Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship, which the Chairman supported.

The Secretary General further informed the Chairman-in-Office about the planned meetings of permanent commissions for the coming year, as well as the recent official visits to Hungary and Uzbekistan, during which issues related to Uzbekistan’s accession to TURKPA as a full member were extensively discussed.

In his remarks, Yerlan Koshanov expressed his great pleasure with the effective and productive work accomplished within such a short period of time and conveyed his deep appreciation to Secretary General Ramil Hasan and his team. He noted that an official visit to Azerbaijan is expected in the first half of next year and stated that he would be pleased to visit the TURKPA International Secretariat during this visit.

Emphasizing his support for the issues raised during the meeting, Koshanov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s continued and full support for TURKPA and its activities. A wide range of organizational matters and issues concerning the future activities of TURKPA were also discussed from various perspectives during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Chairperson of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aigul Kuspan.

During the visit, Secretary General was accompanied by Deputy Secretary General Talgat Aduov and Chief of Protocol Yadigar Mammadov.