Turkmenistan steers UN agenda towards sustainability with resolutions on transport and energy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 27. In 2025, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, two resolutions were unanimously adopted by the United Nations (UN): the "United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport (2026-2035)" and "The Key Role of Reliable and Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Ensuring Sustainable Development", Trend reports via the Government of Turkmenistan.

This was announced on December 26 by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers and the State Security Council. The resolutions were adopted during the 64th plenary session of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

In the outgoing year, 44 meetings of the Cabinet of Ministers, 11 meetings of the State Security Council, and 24 various state-level meetings on key issues of Turkmenistan's domestic and foreign policy were held.

On December 2, 2024, during the 43rd plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmenistan, on behalf of the Central Asian States, introduced a resolution titled "Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia," which was subsequently adopted. In the aftermath of this pivotal meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone and the Agency for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (OPANAL), marking a significant step towards regional nuclear disarmament.