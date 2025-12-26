Endangered Species – New-generation coin and carpet collections unveiled (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. AzerGold CJSC and Azerkhalcha OJSC organized a presentation ceremony for the Endangered Species – new-generation silver coin series and silk and wool blended carpets woven by using 3D technology.

The unveiled products were dedicated to the endangered fauna species.

The event, titled “Rare Gems – The Harmony of Silk and Silver” was attended by representatives of state bodies, MPs, foreign country ambassadors to Azerbaijan, cultural and public figures, NGO representatives, and media members.

Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC, talked about the state policy implemented for the protection of biodiversity in Azerbaijan, and emphasized that wildlife protection is one of the priority areas at the state policy level.

The Chairman particularly highlighted the activities of the IDEA Public Union, emphasizing that the projects implemented by the organization bring new life to endangered fauna species and instill hope for nature.

Z. Ibrahimov underscored the invaluable role of Leyla Aliyeva, Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union, in the successful realization of these initiatives, noting that her dedicated efforts served as the primary source of inspiration for the implementation of the new project.

The Chairman also stressed that the state company prioritizes environmental requirements not only during the exploitation of mineral deposits but across all areas of its operations. Within the framework of its social initiatives, the protection of biological diversity occupies a special place. In this regard, it was noted that the new coin–carpet collection is likewise aimed at promoting the conservation of rare fauna species and raising public awareness of the importance of biodiversity.

In his turn, Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Directors Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC and Honoured Art Worker, stated that the wool and silk blended carpets woven by using 3D technology aesthetically and artistically convey the joint message of AzerGold CJSC and Azerkhalcha OJSC on the protection of wildlife. It was highlighted that the two companies’ joint initiative is dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the inclusion of Azerbaijan’s traditional carpet weaving art in UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which was achieved through the endeavour and support of Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Chairman stated that the primary mission of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC is to preserve the centuries-old traditions of carpet weaving and to ensure the continued development of this unique art form. Emin Mammadov also provided a brief overview of the history of various Karabakh carpets showcased at the exhibition and informed the event participants about the future plans and key objectives of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC.

It should be noted that each of the three coin samples depicting endangered fauna species in the collection—the gazelle, the leopard, and the bezoar goat—are listed in the “Red Book” of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The new-generation silver coins were produced in a 2-ounce format from high-quality silver, featuring a three-dimensional design and manufactured using Smart minting technology, which is regarded as one of the most advanced production solutions in the field of numismatics.

The event was followed by a video presentation, reflecting the products created by the two national brands, as well as the applied production technologies. At the end of the ceremony, participants had the opportunity to view the new collections, along with other coins and bullions, and various types of carpets.