Azerbaijan maintains dialogue with Russia post-AZAL plane crash, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Tensions have marked relations between Azerbaijan and Russia over the past year following the downing of an AZAL plane, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2025, Trend reports.

Despite the incident, Bayramov noted that mutual dialogue and contacts between the two countries have continued.

“During the meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State Council in Dushanbe on October 9, relations moved in a positive direction after the Russian side acknowledged the plane incident,” the minister said.

Will be updated

