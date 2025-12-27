Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva organizes New Year celebrations for children at Mingachevir Children's Neurological Sanatorium (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 27 December 2025 14:17 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, a New Year celebration was organized for children undergoing treatment at the Mingachevir Children's Neurological Sanatorium, Trend reports.

During the festive event, IDEA volunteers presented gifts to children and arranged various entertainment games and events with them. The initiative brought festive cheer and a sense of joy to the children on the eve of the New Year.

At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, large-scale projects covering humanitarian, educational, medical, social, environmental, and other areas are regularly implemented across various regions of the country and in several countries worldwide. One of key focuses of these initiatives is organizing festive events, especially during holidays, in orphanages, boarding schools, and for children in need of treatment and care.

