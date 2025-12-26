Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport expands winter flight routes to global destinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to connect the capital Baku to the global air transport system during the winter season through an extensive flight network covering Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and regional destinations.

Currently, regular flights are operated from the airport to more than 70 international and regional destinations via nearly 35 airlines. The existing route network provides flexible and reliable travel opportunities for tourism, business, and transit passengers.

Flights to Türkiye are operated to Istanbul, Antalya, Izmir, Ankara, Mersin, and Trabzon.

In the Middle East, destinations include Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jeddah, and Dammam, as well as leisure destinations such as Sharm El-Sheikh and Male.

European routes feature regular flights to London, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Rome, Milan, Vienna, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, and Prague.

Flights to Central and South Asia continue throughout the winter season to Tashkent, Samarkand, Urgench, Bishkek, Dushanbe, as well as to Beijing and Urumqi in China.

Flights on these routes are operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Turkish Airlines, Air Astana, FlyArystan, Air Arabia, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, China Southern, Wizz Air, Polish Airlines, and other leading international carriers.

Passengers can book tickets to the listed destinations through the official websites of the respective airlines.

Regardless of the season, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to strengthen regional air connectivity and expand convenient travel opportunities for passengers through its broad route network and international partnerships.

