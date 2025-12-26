Iran rides wave of hike in product imports from Tajikistan for 8M2025

Iran's imports from Tajikistan grew by 18.8% in value and 44.4% in weight, totaling 30,200 tons worth $57.7 million in the first eight months of 2025. Trade between the two countries reached 452,000 tons valued at $321 million, up 40.6% in value and 41% in weight compared to last year.

