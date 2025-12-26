Tajikistan's blueprint for growth, modernization: key takeaways from president's parliamentary address

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. On December 16, 2025, President Emomali Rahmon delivered a significant address to the Tajikistan Parliament, outlining the nation’s economic priorities and strategic goals for the forthcoming years. The central message of his speech was unequivocal: Tajikistan is committed to fostering development across all major sectors, ranging from industry to agriculture, to enhance living standards and ensure sustainable long-term growth.

Rahmon began by underscoring the necessity of advancing both industrial and agricultural sectors. While the nation remains heavily reliant on hydropower, he emphasized the critical need to diversify the economy. Industry, he asserted, must undergo substantial diversification, and agriculture must evolve beyond traditional practices by incorporating modern technologies to boost productivity while safeguarding environmental sustainability. He presented the modernization of agriculture as a key avenue for improving incomes and enhancing overall efficiency.

Simultaneously, the president stressed that these ambitions could not be realized without a robust private sector. He identified the support of entrepreneurs as a central pillar of his economic strategy, noting that facilitating easier access to resources and financing is essential for fostering growth. A thriving private sector, Rahmon noted, is vital for job creation and economic expansion. In this regard, the government has proposed the establishment of a specialized fund to support lending initiatives, aimed at simplifying access to capital and encouraging businesses to scale and invest.

The president also addressed the role of technology, paying particular attention to artificial intelligence and digitalization. He described these areas as essential for Tajikistan to keep pace with global developments. To remain competitive, the country must actively adopt new technologies across sectors, from industry to education. According to the president, technology can become a major driver of economic growth if properly integrated.

Infrastructure development was another major focus of the address. Tajikistan is actively investing in transport and energy projects, including road construction, new facilities, and improved logistics. These initiatives are not symbolic but practical steps aimed at boosting economic activity. Without modern infrastructure, businesses cannot operate efficiently. Moreover, improved connectivity strengthens Tajikistan’s role in regional trade with neighboring countries.

Social issues also featured prominently. Rahmon proposed raising salaries in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and culture to improve living standards and reduce poverty. Pensions and social benefits were identified as priorities, along with higher scholarships and an increased minimum wage. Special emphasis was placed on indexing pensions to inflation to protect the population’s purchasing power.

Finally, the president addressed foreign policy, highlighting Tajikistan’s proactive efforts to resolve border disputes with neighboring countries, particularly Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. These initiatives, he emphasized, play a crucial role in fostering regional stability and enhancing conditions for trade and economic collaboration.

In his closing remarks, Rahmon emphasized that the nation’s future development is contingent upon its ability to swiftly adapt to both domestic and global shifts. He warned that without significant growth in business, improvements in infrastructure, and the strategic application of technology, Tajikistan would struggle to maintain its competitive edge in the global marketplace.

In sum, the address underscored Tajikistan's ambitious aspirations. The commitment to comprehensive sectoral development, bolstering entrepreneurship, raising living standards, and strengthening social policies was framed as essential steps toward building a more resilient, self-sufficient, and globally competitive nation.