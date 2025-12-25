Astara customs wins strategic value for Iran’s exports to Central Asia and EAEU - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Astara border customs checkpoint on the Iran-Azerbaijan border holds significant strategic importance for Iran in two main areas, Ali Akbar Shamami, Deputy Executive Director of Iran’s Customs Administration, told reporters, Trend reports.

Shamami noted that the Astara crossing is crucial for exporting goods to Central Asian countries and for trade with nations that have signed free trade agreements with Iran under the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He added that the crossing is one of Iran’s key strategic points for trade with Azerbaijan and Central Asia.

Astara hosts several customs points, including the Old Bridge Customs, the newly upgraded New Bridge Customs, a railway customs, and a special zone customs, reflecting its vital role in the country’s foreign trade.

He highlighted that during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through December 21, 2025), around 1.7 million tons of goods valued at around $1.23 billion were exported through Iran’s Astara customs. Of this total, over 1 million tons worth $796 million were processed through other customs offices and simply passed through Astara for exit, while 683,000 tons valued at $431 million were exported directly via Astara customs. Overall, exports through the crossing increased by 20% compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through December 20, 2024).

To note, logistical throughput of cargo consignments via Astara generally experiences a pronounced uptick as the fiscal year approaches its conclusion.

The Astara border customs checkpoint is a crucial, round-the-clock crossing on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, essential for trade and movement between the two countries as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor. It manages substantial cargo, particularly agricultural products, and has recently been enhanced with modern facilities to improve operational efficiency and capacity. It functions as an essential conduit for both cargo and individuals, providing efficient customs and immigration services and occasionally serving as a humanitarian passage for foreign nationals departing Iran.

