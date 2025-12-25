Supplies from China via Middle Corridor to Azerbaijan rise year-on-year - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. From January through November 2025, 351 trans-Caspian freight trains were sent from China, marking a 34% increase compared to the previous year, said Lu Mei, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing summarizing the development of bilateral relations, Lu Mei highlighted that the first trans-Caspian trains departed from cities including Jinhua and Yiwu in Zhejiang Province, as well as Beijing and Shenzhen, in 2025.

The ambassador noted that Chinese goods have become the largest source of freight for the Middle Corridor, greatly enhancing its transit potential and future development prospects.

“China will continue its cooperation with Azerbaijan under the Belt and Road Initiative and is ready to leverage its advantages in freight resources, technology, and capital to support Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish a regional transport and logistics hub,” she stated.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a comprehensive global development strategy initiated by President Xi Jinping in 2013, aimed at enhancing connectivity and economic collaboration through infrastructure investments across Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond. It connects China to the world via terrestrial (Silk Road Economic Belt) and maritime (21st Century Maritime Silk Road) routes, encompassing railways, ports, energy projects, and digital networks. Its objective is to establish new trade channels, broaden markets for Chinese products and finance, and promote global integration under China's auspices, engaging over 150 nations in extensive infrastructure and economic initiatives.

