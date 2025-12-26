Snapshot of Southern Gas Corridor projects as of 2025
The Southern Gas Corridor includes the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which transports 10 bcm of gas annually to Europe. The Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), part of the Corridor, has an initial capacity of 3 bcm, expanding to 5 bcm. The Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), also within the Corridor, delivers 16 bcm of gas annually from Azerbaijan to Turkey and Europe.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy