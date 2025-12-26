Snapshot of Southern Gas Corridor projects as of 2025

The Southern Gas Corridor includes the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which transports 10 bcm of gas annually to Europe. The Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), part of the Corridor, has an initial capacity of 3 bcm, expanding to 5 bcm. The Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), also within the Corridor, delivers 16 bcm of gas annually from Azerbaijan to Turkey and Europe.

