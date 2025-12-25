Chinese tourism flow to Azerbaijan surges by half year-on-year - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The flow of Chinese tourists to Azerbaijan has risen sharply, with more than 57,000 visitors recorded from January through October 2025, marking an increase of nearly 50% year-on-year, Lu Mei, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to Azerbaijan, said at a briefing summarizing the development of bilateral relations, Trend reports.

"Thanks to the visa-free regime, the number of mutual tourist visits between our countries continues to grow steadily," the ambassador noted.

She also highlighted a growing interest in the Chinese language and culture among the Azerbaijani population, particularly among the youth.

"An increasing number of Azerbaijani universities are incorporating Chinese language courses into their educational programs," Lu Mei added.

To note, due to visa-free travel and more flights, Chinese tourists rank among the top 10 nations from which visitors come to Azerbaijan. By October 2025, the number of visitors had risen to over 57,000, making China a key rising market. Although Iran, Russia, and Turkey typically hold the top spot overall, China's remarkable growth has cemented its place in the top 10.

