Kazakhstan boosts refined sunflower oil exports in 10M2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has climbed the ladder to become one of the top eight global exporters of sunflower oil, thanks to the push for deep processing of agricultural products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy