Uzbekistan reveals record investment agreements in 2025

Photo: The official website of the President of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan has signed new investment agreements with foreign partners worth $140 billion this year, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“Next year, we plan to attract $50 billion in foreign investment,” the head of state said.

President Mirziyoyev noted that a favorable business environment, demographic growth, and a strong focus on human capital development make Uzbekistan one of the most attractive destinations for investors.

“Every dollar of investment should primarily contribute to the transfer of advanced technologies, the production of high value-added goods for external markets, improved efficiency in the use of energy, water, land, and other natural resources, as well as the training of local workers to operate new technologies and the growth of labor productivity,” he said.

The president articulated that strategic investors are currently allocated land parcels at prevailing market valuations for project execution, whereas in scenarios necessitating alterations in land classification, remuneration for land conversion can be structured in installments spanning a duration of up to 10 years.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel