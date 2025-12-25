Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia review progress on green data center project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 25. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia reviewed progress in implementing a “green” data center project by DataVolt, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and Yusuf al-Otaibi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Uzbekistan.

During the discussions, the parties evaluated the existing parameters of the initiative and delineated potential trajectories for its forthcoming developmental phases.

The meeting also focused on the rapid growth of the Saudi IT market and the strong presence of leading global technology companies. In this context, the sides discussed ways to attract these firms to Uzbekistan, expand the export of remote IT services, and make broader use of the opportunities offered by IT Park Uzbekistan.

In the interim, DataVolt is strategizing to deploy a 12 MW data center within the IT Park Uzbekistan ecosystem by the conclusion of 2026. The aggregate valuation of the project is projected to be in the vicinity of $150 million.

