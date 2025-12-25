Azerbaijan creates modern educational conditions in newly renovated Karkijahan school

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ The 624-seat school in Azerbaijan's Karkijahan settlement, which underwent major renovation, has been equipped with modern educational facilities, Head of the Karabakh Regional Education Department Sanan Mansimli told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

He noted that after a long break, secondary school No. 1 in Karkijahan was handed over to residents who returned to their native land.

"The major renovation of the school, designed for 624 students, was carried out to a high standard and completed within a short period of time. A total of 17 classrooms, as well as rooms for computer science, military training, biology, STEAM, chemistry, laboratories, technology, physics, extracurricular activities, and preschool preparation, along with sports and assembly halls, a library, reading rooms, and a cafeteria, will be made available to teachers and students. All rooms in the building are equipped with the necessary educational materials. In addition, an outdoor sports ground has been created in the schoolyard.

In the liberated territories, the reconstruction of educational institutions based on modern design projects, the construction of laboratories, subject-specific classrooms, sports halls, and playgrounds, as well as their provision with essential educational equipment, are aimed at ensuring comprehensive conditions for both teachers working in educational institutions and students receiving education," he explained.

Mansimli emphasized that all the work carried out contributes to the revitalization of social life in the liberated territories.

