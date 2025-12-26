Gazprom sets new records for gas supplies to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Gazprom has achieved record gas deliveries to China, company CEO Alexey Miller said during a year-end meeting at the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Trend reports via Gazprom.

Miller highlighted that the Power of Siberia pipeline has become the leading route for gas supplies to China, with deliveries steadily increasing over the past few years. By the end of 2025, Gazprom is expected to reach the contractual plateau of 38 billion cubic meters and supply nearly 800 million cubic meters more than required under contracts.

“This year, we regularly set new daily supply records, sometimes breaking these records several times a week,” Miller said.

He underscored the company's capacity to address the escalating energy consumption requirements.

While the official "plateau" target was 38 billion cubic meters (bcm), Gazprom is delivering approximately 38.8 bcm for the 2025 calendar year. This 800 million cubic meter surplus epitomizes China's escalating winter demand dynamics and the pipeline's operational readiness metrics.

Throughout the final quarter of 2025, Gazprom reported breaking daily supply records multiple times per week. This was driven by a request from China's CNPC to maximize intake ahead of the peak heating season. The 2025 volume represents a 25% increase compared to the 31 bcm delivered in 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel