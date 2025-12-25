Defendant in Armenian сitizens' trial wraps up final statement in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25.​ The trial in the criminal case against citizens of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court with the final statements from the accused on December 25, Trend reports.

The hearings proceeded with the closing statement from the accused Levon Mnatsakanyan.

The accused didn't agree with the charges brought against him and said.

"I do not consider myself guilty of any of the charges brought against me," he explained.

He stated that he was renouncing his earlier statements and requested the court to rely solely on his testimony given in court.

Mnatsakanyan thanked the court for providing him with the opportunity to express his views to the end. In the end, he submitted the 51-page text he had made over the course of three days to the court for inclusion in the court minutes.

Then, the accused Arkady Ghukasyan began his closing statement.

Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.

