Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan reveals target dates for village upgrades in Bash Garvand and Eyvazkhanbayli

Society Materials 25 December 2025 14:14 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals target dates for village upgrades in Bash Garvand and Eyvazkhanbayli

Follow Trend on

Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
Read more

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 25. The work in Azerbaijan's Bash Garvand and Eyvazkhanbayli villages will be completed next year, Leysan Mammadov, executive director of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, the demolition and vertical planning work has been completed in residential complexes No. 1 and 3 of Aghdam city.

"The foundations of five residential areas have been laid in the city of Aghdam. Currently, demolition and vertical planning work have been completed in residential complexes No. 1 and 3. Construction work is continuing in residential complexes No. 4 and 5, as well as in Bash Garvand and Eyvazkhanbayli. It's planned to complete the ongoing work in the villages by the end of 2026," he added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more