Gazprom negotiates gas infrastructure expansion with Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 26. Gazprom is in talks with Kazakhstan regarding the construction of gas transportation infrastructure and the supply of natural gas to the northeastern regions of the country, Alexey Miller, CEO of Gazprom, announced during a meeting on the preliminary results of the year, Trend reports via Gazprom

According to Miller, Russian gas deliveries to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan increased by 20% in 2025.

"We continue to develop our cooperation with the Central Asian countries. At the Eastern Economic Forum, we signed an agreement to increase gas supplies to Kazakhstan in 2025-2026," Miller said.

He also emphasized Gazprom's plans for further expanding gas deliveries to Central Asia, aiming for long-term collaboration in response to the growing demand for gas in the region.

In the medium term, Miller noted, Russian gas will be in high demand in Central Asia, and Gazprom has already begun ramping up supplies at an accelerated pace.

In November 2023, Gazprom and the Government of Kazakhstan signed an Agreement on Strategic Cooperation to solidify their energy partnership.

